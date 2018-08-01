New support group for dementia carers

A new support group is opening for unpaid dementia carers.

The monthly Making Memories groups start this August in Hailsham and Seaford, and are facilitated by a Carer Support Worker from Care for the Carers, a charity that supports unpaid carers across East Sussex.

The group is open to carers and the people they care for, providing a support session for both.

The Seaford group will take place on the second Thursday of each month from 2pm to 4pm. Starting on August 9 at the St James Trust Community Centre in Blatchington Road. The Hailsham session will be on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 2pm to 4pm, starting on September 26. It will be held at the Day Centre, Bentley Grange, Binder Lane (off Reef Way).