New store set to open in the Arndale – with free shoes for first 25 customers

Europe’s biggest shoe retailer is set to open its doors in Eastbourne later this month.

Deichmann shoes opening will create 12 permanent jobs in the local area, including supervisor positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

The retail giant’s new 459 metre squared unit will be located at the Arndale Centre.

The shop is currently undergoing a complete £371,000 refurbishment in order to ‘reflect the brand identity of Deichmann’s 3,700 strong global portfolio’, said a spokesperson,

The spokesperson added, “Like its counterparts, the Eastbourne store will benefit from a simple, customer friendly layout, with all the stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily locate and try on the style and size of their choice without having to wait for assistance.”

Deichmann will be celebrating the opening on March 24, with in store offers throughout the day including a free pair of shoes for the first 25 customers.

Andy Thompson, store manager, said, “We’re really excited to be opening our doors in Eastbourne and are thrilled to have been able to help create some new local jobs.

“We are also looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and becoming a well-loved fixture in Eastbourne.”