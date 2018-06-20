New signs to point visitors towards Little Chelsea

New signs have been placed in the town centre after Little Chelsea traders raised concerns over roadworks affecting footfall.

Councillor Robert Smart, of Meads, has arranged for temporary signage to be placed in Terminus Road to advise the public that Grove Road traders are open for business as usual while the works are in progress.

This comes after a number of independent business owners said they had lost out on customers because of the disruption.

Councillor Smart said, “The footfall in Little Chelsea has been adversely affected by the roadworks and the traders need any help available. Temporary signage helps and better permanent signage is required in the long-term.”

He introduced Derek Carter, the Project Director, to Steve Hansen of the Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium – who raised the alarm on behalf of Grove Road and South Street businesses.