New shop to open in Eastbourne town centre

A new card shop will be opening in Eastbourne town centre.

Cards Direct plans on opening in 103 Terminus Road, the former unit of Jones Bootmaker.

A planning application elevation of how the new shop front will look

Set to go between Thomas Cook and Halifax, the business will sell greeting cards, gift packaging, gifts and partyware.

It was established in 2012 and has 26 stores in high streets and shopping centres across the South East of England.

On its website, Cards Direct says, “We pride ourselves on offering outstanding customer service, innovative products and above all, value for money.”

The new shop is thought to be opening in the New Year.

To find out more visit www.cardsdirect.co.uk