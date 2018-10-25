New shop on the cards for Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre

A well-known chain of shops is advertising for jobs in a new store at the Arndale.

Paperchase – which sells stationery, cards and gifts – says the shop will be opening in Eastbourne in November in its job adverts.

The job advert reads, “We are on the hunt for a Store Manager, from a fast-paced high street retailer, to join us in our new store opening in Eastbourne in November.

“This is a high profile opportunity and an exciting challenge for an ambitious manager.

“This is an exciting time to come on board, as the business is undergoing a period of substantial growth.”

The Herald has asked Paperchcase for a comment.