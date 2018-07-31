New sewer to be built to cope with extra homes

A new sewer is to be built on the outskirts of Eastbourne to cope with extra homes being built.

The new sewer is being built by Southern Water and Clancy Docwra to connect new homes under construction near Rattle Road and Wood Sage Way which is half way between Stone Cross and the village of Westham.

Southern Water says the work will start in September this year and take around 18 months to complete.

A spokesperson said, “We’ll need to lay some new pipes and construct new inspection chambers and we’ll be installing the new sewer in sections to rescue the impact on traffic.

“We’ll have to use traffic management due to the width of the roads we are working in. Access to property will be maintained at all times.”

The company, which is responsible for waste water in the area, is holding a meeting for residents to meet the project team and find out more about the work contractors will be doing.

It is in the village hall in Peelings Lane on Tuesday August 7 from 2-8pm.