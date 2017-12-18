New recycling scheme for Eastbourne?

A new recycling system that could mean Eastbourne residents use one bin to recycle everything is being investigated.

The new system would mean residents could put glass in their wheelie bin.

At present, separate box containers are used for glass and a wheelie bin for paper, cans, cardboard and plastics.

The change would bring Eastbourne in line with other councils in East Sussex.

If councillors decide to adopt a new, simpler system, it would come in by June 2019.

The council’s Jonathan Dow said, “Glass doesn’t need to be kept separate for it to be recycled so everything could be put in one bin which would make recycling easier and simpler for everyone.

“It would also be beneficial for the collection crew and save the council money too.

“If introduced, we hope the new system would encourage more people to take part in recycling.”