New parking restrictions for Langney

New parking restrictions have been introduced at Langney Shopping Centre.

A new contract with Indigo means customers can spend up to three hours parked in the car park.

Fixed penalty notices of £100 can be issued to people parking their vehicles there longer.

CCTV is in operation.

Regulars say the new parking restrictions have been brought in to deter people from parking there all day and getting a bus into Eastbourne.

Centre manager Neil Avis said, “We have introduced new parking rules to make sure shoppers are the priority and that there are enough spaces for them.”

The centre is currently undergoing a £6.5 million major refurbishment with an extension, 13 new shops and eateries, a gym and new living accommodation.

