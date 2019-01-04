New owners for Eastbourne’s All Saints Chapel

New owners have taken over All Saints Chapel in Eastbourne.

Ian Crow, head of operations at the West Rocks Group of companies, says he is delighted to take on what he described as a ‘magnificent architectural masterpiece’ and incorporate it into his operations.

All Saints Chapel Eastbourne

Eastbourne chapel is one of country’s top wedding venues

He says the company, which took over the landmark building in Darley Road on January 1, is committed to making the chapel a very special location for events and weddings.

Mr Crow said the West Rocks Group’s motto is ‘customers always come first’ and he welcomes the opportunity to show the community what the group can do in 2019 and the years ahead, and wishes to work closely with the local community.

For more information Mr Crow can be contacted at West Rocks Hotel www.westrockshotel.com