New measures to tackle anti-social behaviour in Sovereign Harbour

Residents have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour in Sovereign Harbour.

This comes after reports of large numbers of young people seen wheeling supermarket trolleys full of alcohol and parts of wooden pallets for bonfires at The Split over recent weeks.

Sovereign Harbour (Pic by Jon Rigby)

The underage drinking, barbeques and litter have caused serious concern to local residents and the land owners - Premier Marinas.

All three Sovereign ward councillors – Penny di Cara, Gordon Jenkins and Paul Metcalfe – attended a meeting with local residents, Premier Marinas and MBP Operations – the security company which looks after the area – to see what could be done.

Councillor Jenkins said, “The meeting of local people and organisations was very constructive and it really showed the level of concern about this problem.

“It was agreed that Premier Marinas would put up notices at the entrance onto the Spit advising that the land is private property.

“The notices would also include conditions on which the area can be used.

“It was also agreed that the Premier Marinas CCTV cameras would be used at various times to cover the area of the Spit.”

Councillor Jenkins said the police were not able to be at the meeting but he said they were fully aware what had been taking place and will be extending the Operation Blitz patrols in that area of the Harbour.

He added, “This is something that needs to be nipped in the bud straight away.

“No-one wants to spoil young people’s fun, but unfortunately, it has got out of hand so Penny, Paul and I fully support these measures and we hope they work.”