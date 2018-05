Eastbourne mayor Gill Mattock and deputy mayor Kathy Ballard paid an informal visit to one of their two chosen charities, Memory Lane.

The charity provides social activities for people with dementia and has a membership of 60. They popped into one of the regular sing-a-longs to join the fun and enjoy a cup of tea and a chat with members.

Pictured with the mayor and her deputy are members of the organising committee outside Christ the King church hall in Princes Road.