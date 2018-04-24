New management team appointed after college merger

The East Sussex College Group, the new group formed by the merger between Sussex Downs College and Sussex Coast College Hastings, has appointed a new management team.

Six new senior staff have been appointed and will form the group’s senior management team, along with CEO Clive Cooke.

Sussex Downs College - Eastbourne campus SUS-180418-112317001

The new management structure will take the newly-formed group forward and be responsible for ensuring that the quality and standards of all its provision will meet or exceed the South East and national averages, said a group spokesperson.

A national selection process, which was led and managed by FE Associates, helped the group to fill the six roles across the organisation.

Rebecca Conroy has been appointed as principal of Eastbourne, with James Sharpe and Fred Carter as principals of the Hastings and Lewes campuses.

Tim Hulme has been appointed as executive director of resources, Biram Desai has been appointed as chief finance officer, and Dan Shelley has been appointed as executive director of strategic partnerships and engagement.

Henry Ball, Chair of East Sussex College Group, said, “We are delighted to have appointed our new senior management team following a rigorous external recruitment process.

“We believe we have found the right blend of expertise and experience in order to take the new college group forward. This also shows our commitment to improving outcomes for our learners, serving our communities, and providing work-ready candidates for employers across the county.”

Clive Cooke, CEO of East Sussex College Group, added, “I am pleased that the national recruitment exercise has resulted in the appointment of a really strong leadership team and I look forward to building a strong college that will meet its ambitions to be the skills engine room for East Sussex.”

James, Biram, and Dan began their roles on March 29, Fred started on April 16, while Tim is due to start on May 1 and Rebecca will join on May 8.

Last week, East Sussex College Group announced the completion of the merger and outlined its intentions to significantly contribute to the economic and social regeneration of East Sussex and the wider region.

