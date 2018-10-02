New look for parade of shops in Eastbourne

Two extra floors are being added to a parade of shops in Eastbourne.

A planning application has been submitted to provide an additional two storeys above 14-29 Brassey Parade, Hampden Park.

The area to be redveloped in Brassey Parade SUS-180210-114434001

It will mean an additional 29 residential flats within the first, second and third floors, retaining the retail units on the ground floor and seven existing residential flats on the first floor.

A planning statement submitted to Eastbourne council with the application states the existing site and associated shopping parade have been neglected over the years and are in need of renovation.