New lifesaving equipment for Hampden Park community

A lifesaving defibrillator has been installed in Hampden Park thanks to local councillors.

The equipment is now ready to go in Willingdon Trees Community Centre in Holly Place after councillors Colin Swansborough, Jim Murray and Pat Hearn handed over £1,600 from the devolved budget – which is money set aside for local community causes.

They said, “It’s fantastic to see so many people supporting the campaign to install more defibrillators and we were pleased to be able to help the community centre as well as other locations around Hampden Park.”

This comes as Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign, which has installed more than 50 extra defibrillators across town, aims to put everyone within three minutes of the lifesaving equipment.

A defibrillator is designed for use on someone suspected of being in cardiac arrest and can have a significant positive effect on survival chances.

Find out more about the campaign by searching @eastbourneheartbeat on Facebook, or emailing defibrillators@eastbourne.gov.uk

And to apply for funding for your community project, visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk and search for your local councillor.

