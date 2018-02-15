New Lidl opens at Polegate today

A new Lidl store is due to open this morning (Thursday).

The supermarket in Dittons Road, Polegate, is one of five opening across the country today as part of major expansion plan.

A Lidl spokesperson said, “The opening of the new Lidl store in Polegate marks a major milestone for the supermarket, as it reaches 700 stores in Britain.”

Lidl says the store has created 40 new jobs for the local community and boasts facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl first opened the doors to its first British stores in 1994.