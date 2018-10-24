New Langney Community Library set to open soon

The all-new Langney Community Library is close to opening.

Run entirely by volunteers, the facility in a new unit in the shopping centre is hoped to open gradually over the next two to three weeks.

Alan Shuttleworth, Chair of the library Trustees said, “We have had a brilliant team of helpers doing building work, scanning books and a multitude of tasks.

“Our librarians are being trained and then we will have a gradual opening to test our systems.”

The library is completely independent of the county council libraries and has its own systems.

The former Langney Library was closed back in May by East Sussex County Council, and the community has fought to make sure Langney still has a place to enjoy books and surf the web for free.

It has recently been awarded charity status by the Charity Commission.

