New jazz festival for Eastbourne

Eastbourne is playing host to its first ever jazz festival on Sunday September 30.

Eastbourne Splash Point Jazz Festival 2018 is a day of live music at the Fishermen’s Club, Christ Church and Leaf Hall.

It will feature some of the UK’s top jazz musicians, including pianist, vocalist and festival director Neal Richardson.

Other events will be held in local cafés, including a jazz photography exhibition by Brian O’Connor.

Tickets cost £50 (£45 if you buy before June 30) and will give access to all concerts, and any profit will be donated to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

Festival director Neal Richardson said, “We’re really excited to be presenting the first Eastbourne Splash Point Jazz Festival, building on the success of our Splash Point Jazz Clubs, including one at the Fisherman’s Club.

“It’s going to be an amazing day with 12 bands playing in three main venues all within walking distance of each other on the seafront.”

Headliners include Art Themen, Mark Nightingale, Craig Milverton, Andy Panayi, Julian Marc Stringle, Jason Yarde, Alex Garnett and Hexagonal.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s director of tourism and enterprise Phil Evans said he was thrilled that the town would soon be hosting a jazz festival.

“I am delighted that a new jazz festival is coming to Eastbourne,” he said. This is something that we have been hoping to see for a long time.

“It will create a huge benefit to our tourism offer as well as providing a great live music experience for local residents.”

The Eastbourne & District Chamber of Commerce welcomed the news of the town’s first jazz festival and urged members and the wider community to show their support.

Chamber President Tim Cobb said, “Jazz continues to grow in popularity, so it is fantastic that Neal Richardson has decided to put on this festival.

“I hope people show their support for it and enjoy what promises to be a hugely entertaining day of great musical talent.”

The musical extravaganza runs from 2pm-10.30pm. Tickets give you access to all venues and are available from the Tourist Information Centre in Cornfield Road and the jazz festival website www.splashpointjazz.club