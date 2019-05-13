New hub for builders in Eastbourne

Three temporary buildings which will become a training hub for construction staff are at the centre of a planning application.

If approved, the buildings will go on the Bedfordwell Road site on Whitley Bridge, where more than 100 new homes are to be built.

Eastbourne council is behind the scheme and is working with local colleges, people Matter and JobCentre Plus so the hub can provide free training.

An Eastbourne council spokesperson said, The project will work collaboratively on council-led developments to support local residents to enter the construction industry and gain sustained employment.”

The mobile hub will be open 8.30am-6pm Monday to Friday and manned by six full-time staff with part time staff and typical groups will be between eight and 12 students. It will offer free training including CSCS cards, employability skills and project management skills.