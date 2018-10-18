New Horam crematorium on track to open in March

A new crematorium south of Horam is on track to open in March 2019 according to the leader of Wealden District Council.

A consultation ran between July and September where the council sought the views of local residents and nearby businesses as well as funeral directors and celebrants.

The results of the consultation covering regulations for the soon-to-open crematorium were noted by the council’s cabinet on Wednesday (October 17) and the final set of regulations approved.

Authority was delegated to the council’s chief executive to set the day the regulations would come into force.

Commenting on the decision Bob Standley (Con. – Wadhurst), leader of the council, said: “I haven’t really got a lot to say it is just to thank everybody who contributed because I think they made some very good points, which we have taken on board.

“As cabinet will know the facility is set to open in March next year and I don’t think there is any change to that. I just really wanted to thank everybody who made those contributions.”

The agreed regulations specify that the first service cannot begin earlier than 9am and the latest at 4pm. Each service would last around 60 minutes, a council report says.

The crematorium was granted planning permission in December 2016.

Work started on the facility in October last year.