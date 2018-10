A block of garages in Eastbourne town centre could be demolished to make way for new homes.

The four single storey garages at the rear of Hardwick Road and fronting on to Wish Road are the subject of a planning application to Eastbourne council by a developer who wants to build two new mews houses. A design and access statement submitted with a planning application describes the site as a relatively secluded setting which suffers from anti-social behaviour including fly-tipping and dog fouling.