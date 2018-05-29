New headteacher appointed at Eastbourne school

A new principal has been appointed at St Catherine’s College following Mark Talbot’s promotion to chief executive of the Diocese of Chichester Academy Trust, which runs the school.

Solomon Berhane will take up the reins in September and is busy planning with the team at St Catherine’s ready to hit the ground running.

Mr Berhane lives in Eastbourne and has an impressive track record of working with staff to enable children to learn and make exceptional progress.

He joins St Catherine’s College from the Beacon Academy in Crowborough, a school considered the most improved in East Sussex and now placed in the top three per cent of schools nationally for student progress.

Mark Talbot said, “I will still be very much connected with St Catherine’s as it is in the trust, but will undoubtedly miss the day-to-day interaction with the amazing pupils and staff.

“Knowing that the school is going to be in good hands with Mr Berhane is great news.

“He has such a strong track record and a child-centred approach to ensuring the very best for every pupil.”