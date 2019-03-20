New headline display at Airbourne

A new headline display has been announced for this year’s Eastbourne Airbourne.

The world’s largest civilian jet display team, the Breitling Jets, will be streaming across Eastbourne’s skies this August, thanks to new airshow sponsor Ginsters.

The world renowned French team will be bringing their headline act to Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow for the very first time, performing every day from August 15-18.

The team of L-39 Albatross jets, led by one of the world’s most experienced pilots, Jacques Bothelin, are known for their close formation precision flying, often at just three metres apart, all while flying at speeds of over 700km per hour.

The announcement comes after the world famous Red Arrows revealed they would not be coming to Eastbourne this year

Supported by the UK’s pasty producer, the free seafront airshow will also feature a range of fast jets, historic favourites, freefall parachutists, wingwalkers and night time pyro-aerobatic displays.

To top off an exciting four days of displays, Ginsters will also be sponsoring a dazzling finale of fireworks to end the show, supported by Frontier Fireworks.

Eastbourne council’s tourism boss Margaret Bannister said, “We are super excited to welcome the Breitling Jets for the very first time and our thanks go to Ginsters for their huge support in sponsoring Airbourne this year. We look forward to welcoming Jacques and his team extraordinaire for a sensational display over the sunny skies of Eastbourne this summer.”

Leader of the Brietling Jets Jacques Bothelin said, “We very much look forward to meeting the crowds at Eastbourne in our first ever display on the Sunshine Coast and can promise a spectacular four days of flying from the Breitling Jets.”

Airbourne returns from August 15-18 with more flying displays to be announced.

The four day seafront show also features a military exhibition, helicopter pleasure flights, children’s entertainment, Bandstand concerts, film screenings and much more. Entry is free.