New half-million pound ride opening at Drusillas soon

A brand new ride will be opening at Drusillas this year.

The Rainforest Carousel is the first of its kind in the UK and is expected to open spring 2019.

Visitors will be invited to climb upon their favourite animal and be enchanted by the wonders of the rainforest as they soar up and down on the classic ride with a captivating jungle twist.

Laurence Smith, managing director, said, “We first saw the carousel ride in action more than seven years ago and fell in love with it, but now is the perfect time to bring it to the park.

“The plans are well underway for this half a million pound investment and we are very excited.”

He said, “The ride suits the park perfectly as its family friendly and has an animal theme so we know it will be a great success and very popular amongst our visitors.

“We will be thrilled to finally have the Rainforest Carousel at Drusillas.”

Visitors will be able to choose their favourite rainforest animal to sit on, with more than 30 to choose from including an anteater, a sloth, a jaguar and a river dolphin.

The ride is wheelchair friendly and there is plenty of room for all of the family.

The Rainforest Carousel is due to open spring 2019.