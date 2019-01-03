New gym to open in Eastbourne

A new ‘boutique’ gym is opening its doors in Eastbourne soon.

Rogue Fitness, which describes itself as a ‘state-of-the-art’ fitness studio, will launch its first timetables on January 14.

Rogue Fitness is opening in Eastbourne soon, photo from the exterior of the building visible from the railway station car park

Based in the Old Printworks in Commercial Road, the pay-as-you-go gym has 25 indoor bikes and will provide yoga, HIIT (high intensity interval training) sessions, and indoor cycling to fitness enthusiasts.

The business says on its website, “We have a great state-of-the-art boutique studio right next to the station so you can enjoy getting fit, staying fit and being fit!

“We have the best lighting, music and instructors in town to enable you to really enjoy your fitness experience.

“No need for a contract, just pay as you go with three types of classes to choose from.

“All of our classes have a great combination of music, exercise and people to fire up those endorphins like nothing else, leaving you with a real sense of wellbeing, both physical and mental. We believe in feeling good on every level!”

To find out more, visit the gym’s website www.roguecycle.co.uk

