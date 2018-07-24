New foodbank centre opened in Hailsham

A distribution centre has been opened for Hailsham Foodbank as the town sees a 52 per cent rise in demand for it.

The Mayor of Hailsham Councillor Nigel Coltman cut the ribbon at the ceremony to officially open the new office space in Market Square.

He said, “Last year, Hailsham Foodbank saw a 52 per cent increase in local residents using the charity’s service and, thanks to a bequest from a community volunteer, they have been able to acquire office space in Market Square.

“I was pleased to be invited to be part of the opening ceremony event, and I hope that Hailsham Foodbank we will succeed in their aim to offer many opportunities to engage with and help local residents from this space.”

Hailsham Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks (supported by The Trussell Trust), working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK, and is a project founded by the Crosslink Trust – churches together in Hailsham – working towards stopping hunger in the local area.

The foodbank relies entirely on donations of food and money for the provision of food parcels to local people in crisis in exchange for vouchers provided by front-line care professionals, such as health visitors, social workers, church leaders, and community workers.

Councillor Coltman said, “We all need food, but sometimes it’s easy to take it for granted, and some people find themselves in considerable hardship and struggle to afford to feed themselves and their families.

“The Foodbank in Hailsham does an amazing job in reaching out to those in need, and the real heroes are the volunteers who give so much of their time week in week out providing emergency help to around 1,000 people a year.”

Find out more at hailsham.foodbank.org.uk call 01323 398358 or email info@hailsham.foodbank.org.uk

