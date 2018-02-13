New flagship store for Arndale

A new flagship store has been revealed today (Tuesday) for the Arndale Centre.

Eastbourne jeweller W Bruford has signed up to open in the centre.

The brand new state-of-the-art store will include a prominent Rolex boutique, deluxe bridal department along with individual serving areas for luxury brands Omega, Breitling and TAG Heuer.

The new store will open before Christmas 2018 as part of the new £85 million extension to the Arndale, and will be opposite Pandora, which is also run by W Bruford.

It is the latest signing to be announced for the 170,000 sq ft extension, which is being funded by Arndale Centre owners Legal & General, and will bring an additional 22 units, seven restaurants and an eight-screen cinema to Eastbourne.

When the new W Bruford store opens, the company’s shop in Cornfield Road will focus on pre-owned jewellery, after sales servicing, onsite jewellery repairs, and clock and watch repairs.

The existing smaller Arndale store will relocate, and the staff will be moved across to the new, bigger unit.

Managing director Ashley Pugh said, “We are absolutely delighted we will be opening our new flagship store in the Arndale towards the end of this year. This is a very exciting time for us as we prepare for the next stage in the history of W Bruford.

“Our new store will introduce some unique features and concepts for our customers while retaining the traditional values that are so much part of the W Bruford name in the town and we are really pleased we will be able to offer a range of brand new services in our Cornfield Road branch.”

Neil Crawford, head of retail and leisure development for LGIM Real Assets, said, “It is great news for the Arndale Centre, and the town, that we will have one of Eastbourne’s longest-established independent retailers opening its new flagship store in the extension.”

The original W Bruford store was situated in Terminus Road from 1886 to 1981 when it relocated to Cornfield Road.

The company also own the Pandora franchised concept store which they opened in the Arndale Centre in 2015.