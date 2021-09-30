Homeward Bound is a new sea-themed festival taking place this weekend (October 2 and 3) across The Living Coast — a biosphere reserve stretching from Newhaven to Shoreham.

The festival aims to offer a wide range of events with 'something for everyone'.

Both free and paid-for family-friendly activities and events will be held in pubs and on the seafront over the weekend, including craft workshops, boat trips, food tours and performances from shanty bands.

Brighton seafront. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

There will be live music and fine-dining opportunities, sea-themed talks, and exhibitions presented by experts, local businesses and charities.

The aim for the festival is to celebrate the maritime history of the region and pay tribute to how the natural environment has shaped local traditions, crafts and livelihoods.

The organiser of Homeward Bound Festival, Zack McCracken, said: “This festival will be a joyous and rousing celebration of music, food and culture in old pubs and taverns, smugglers caves and caverns, all along The Living Coast.

"Please do check out the events we have scheduled for Homeward Bound, we’ll be adding more events in the coming weeks and we can’t wait to see you there!”