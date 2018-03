A new fast food restaurant is to open in the town centre.

Town planners have given permission for a change of use so the old post office, where Terminus Road meets Langney Road, can be converted into a KFC.

Post Office in Langney Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160103-145512008

Eastbourne’s planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the application on the condition that opening hours are only 11am to 11pm Monday to Sunday and that CCTV will be installed inside and outside the premises.