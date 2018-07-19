New exhibition on Eastbourne history opens

A new exhibition has opened at Eastbourne Heritage Centre telling the history of health and care provision in the town and coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Eastbourne in Sickness and in Health shows a timeline of the town’s medical history from the 1860s to today, along with a display of antique and vintage medical equipment and other fascinating items such as Dr Bodkin Adams’ actual letter of resignation from the Eastbourne Medical Society, which has not seen in public before.

A special exhibition catalogue has been produced and there will be a talk on September 19 on Dr John Bodkin Adams at 7pm.

The exhibition was opened by Harry Walmsley, the chairman of Friends of Eastbourne Hospital.

The opening was attended by some of the town’s former doctors.