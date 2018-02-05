New eatery to open in Eastbourne town centre

Plans to open a new eatery in Eastbourne town centre have been given the go ahead.

Front Room, which already has a coffee house and tapas restaurant in Seaford, has been given the green light to open at 20 Cornfield Road, which was previously an estate agency.

The change of use was agreed by Eastbourne council recently.

Front Room is an award winning business in its fifth year of trading and has won the Sussex Cafe of the Year title and multiple business awards.

A company spokesperson said, “Front Room is a high quality daytime cafe and evening restaurant. Its menu comprises of breakfast, lunches, supper, afternoon tea, Sunday roasts and evening meals.

“The proposed restaurant will have between 40 and 50 covers. In Seaford we created a market and increased footfall to the town and the Front Room has a loyal local customer base which Eastbourne town centre will benefit from.”