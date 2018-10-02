New Eastbourne seafront restaurant takes a step closer

The new restaurant at the Wish Tower has been granted a licence to sell alcohol – even though it is yet to be built.

French chain Bistrot Pierre has been granted licences by Eastbourne council to open a seafront eatery from 8am-12.30am and to sell alcohol from 10am to midnight.

Planners recently gave the go ahead for the new signature restaurant to be built on the site of the old Wish Tower Restaurant and Sun Lounge, demolished in 2012, and the temporary replacement Western View Cafe, knocked down earlier this year.

The council chose Bistro Pierre as the operator after Rick Stein pulled out of a deal for the restaurant at the eleventh hour.

The celebrity chef blamed the Brexit vote but went on to open three new restaurants in other parts of the country.

