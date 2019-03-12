New Eastbourne seafront restaurant brings employment for students

East Sussex College Group welcomed a team from Bistrot Pierre to the Eastbourne campus this week for a meeting with hospitality and catering students.

Bistrot Pierre will soon open a new restaurant on the landmark Wish Tower site on Eastbourne seafront. The Eastbourne restaurant will employ around 80 people and the recruitment drive for talented new staff is well underway.

Erica Myers from Bistrot Pierre said, “It was fantastic to meet the students and staff at East Sussex College Group. Our visit was all about explaining what it means to be part of the Bistrot Pierre team and what we are looking for in the next generation of young people coming into the industry.”

During the session students were given guidance on preparing an engaging CV and advice on how to make the best impression during an interview.

Tamara Gray, the deputy manager at Bistrot Pierre in Torquay, also shared her career journey in the French influenced family of restaurants.

Emma Hartup from East Sussex College Group said, “We have a really vibrant hospitality and catering department at the college and a group of engaged and ambitious students. I am very grateful to the team from Bistrot Pierre for coming in and telling the students about their new restaurant and showing them what opportunities there are within the company.”

Alongside the appointment of new staff, many of them from Eastbourne, construction of the restaurant is progressing rapidly.

Nick White, the CEO at Bistrot Pierre, said, “Bistrot Pierre is excited to be coming to the beautiful seaside resort of Eastbourne. We are looking for passionate managers and team members where consistency in standards and hospitality is second nature.

“We care about our people, our customers and our community and working with the college is a great place to build that relationship.”