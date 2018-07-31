New Eastbourne building takes shape

The new multi-million pound Welcome Building at the Devonshire Quarter is taking shape with the glass installation due to take place in the next few weeks.

Contractors Vinci Construction Ltd have now begun work on the curtain wall (pictured) where the glass will be placed, the installation of 11 steel trusses is continuing and plumbing has begun on the first main hall.

Once completed the new building will reinforce Eastbourne‘s reputation as a premier conference destination.

It will provide conference halls, break out and hospitality areas, the site’s central box office, and a fully accessible entrance to the Congress Theatre and Winter Garden, including lifts to every floor.

When completed, the new cultural, conference and sporting complex will allow the council to compete for conference business worth around £10 million to the town’s economy and will create around 100 additional jobs across the economy.