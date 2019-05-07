New drug cabinet provided to DGH by Eastbourne charity

A new secure drug cabinet with high tech fingerprint security has been donated the operating theatres at Eastbourne DGH by the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital.

The new drug cabinet has all the medicines required by theatre staff in a computer controlled user ID and fingerprint access security system only allowing the correct medicine required by a doctor or nurse to be dispensed.

The cabinet is linked by computer to pharmacy to ensure stock levels are maintained. This new Omnicell automated drug dispensing unit cost £35,000 and is one of seven such units in the hospital.

The introduction of this new cabinet will improve patient safety by helping to minimise any medicine errors. It will free up pharmacy and nursing time to focus on patient care as well as effectively monitoring stock levels and provide an itemised account of what drugs have been accessed and by whom.

Matron Ali Casely for the urology and gynaecology team in theatres said, “Thanks to the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital for this new automated drug dispensing unit. It will lead to the better management of medicines and potential cost savings to the Trust. Once again, many thanks to the Friends and Harry Walmsley.”

Chair of the Friends, Harry Walmsley, said, “We are delighted to donate this new drug cabinet with its fingertip recognition security pad allowing access only for appropriately trained staff. Pharmacy is made aware through an electronic link of when drugs are taken from the cabinet and so need restocking leading to less wastage. This new equipment is made possible thanks to the generosity of local people donating money to the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital”.