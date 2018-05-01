New drive-thru eatery planned for Eastbourne

A new drive-thru coffee shop is in the pipeline for Eastbourne as part of a multi million pound refurbishment of a retail park.

According to plans submitted to the council, a Costa Coffee drive-thru will be built within the Hampden Retail Park, which is currently home to a number of retailers including B&Q, Mothercare and Halfords.

Also included in the planning application is three new retail units, a total refurbishment of the car park and improved pedestrian access routes.

The plans were submitted to Eastbourne council’s planning department last month.

The council bought the retail park for £18 million last summer but it was revealed earlier this year that more than £9 million would need to be spent to improve the park.

The Herald understands that Stapes, currently at the Bird’s Eye roundabout in Seaside, will relocate to the Hampden Park site and a new Tapi carpet and floor store will open.