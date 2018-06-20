New design for Wish Tower restaurant goes to planning

A planning application for the development of the new landmark Wish Tower restaurant on Eastbourne seafront is due to be submitted in the coming days.

The application follows Eastbourne council’s decision to select Bistrot Pierre to operate the waterfront eatery.

The restaurant designs were created by architects Levitt Bernstein and the angular architecture is inspired by the town’s relationship with sea and passing vessels cutting through local waters.

Eastbourne council leader David Tutt said, “The superb design befits exactly the sort of high quality destination we need on this iconic site. In Bistrot Pierre I believe we have the perfect partner for this restaurant. The spectacular setting coupled with the Gallic influence Bistrot Pierre brings to the dining experience will exceed every expectation.”

Rob Beacham, co-owner of Bistrot Pierre, said, “I’m so excited to be coming to Eastbourne and a town that we have been keen to be in for some time.

“We could not ask for a better location than the Wish Tower and we are looking forward to working with Levitt Bernstein on such a monumental site. I thank Eastbourne council for giving us this opportunity and promise Eastbourne we won’t let you down.”

During construction seafront visitors will continue to enjoy refreshments courtesy of the council’s popular airstream café.

Mr Tutt said, “When the temporary Western View was put up there were hopes we could relocate it to another site when work started on the new restaurant.

“However, while it’s served its purpose admirably the lightweight modular build has been in place longer than expected. Although some of the internal fixtures and fittings may be recycled in other venues, the structure itself won’t be.”

Subject to approval building work will begin later this summer with the restaurant opening scheduled for March 2019.