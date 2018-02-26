New cancer unit to officially open at DGH

The new £14.5 million cancer treatment centre offering radiotherapy will be officially opened at Eastbourne DGH today (Monday February 26).

The centre is an extension of the Brighton-based Sussex Cancer Centre and includes two linear accelerators (LINACs) and a CT scanner.

Its opening means patients can receive all their care in the local centre, instead of having to travel to Brighton every day for treatment.

A spokesperson for the cancer centre said, “This is a massive benefit to patients in East Sussex.

“Patients have enough to deal with when they are diagnosed with cancer without having to worry about how they’re going to get to their treatment every day – and this centre dramatically reduces their travel times and distances.”

The two linear accelerator machines are each the size of a small family car, each cost around £2million and weigh around three tonnes.