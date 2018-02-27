New cafe to open in Eastbourne town centre

A new drop-in cafe for the LGBT community is being launched this Saturday (March 3) in Eastbourne town centre.

Bourne Out - the charity behind the town’s first ever Pride in the town last year - is opening the cafe between 10am and 4pm.

Eastbourne PRIDE. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-170723-084826001

It is based at The Labyrinth in 7 Mark Lane.

Bourne Out chair Betty Gallacher said, “This is a major new initiative devoted to supporting the LGBT community in Eastbourne.

“We believe there is a great need for this so we have decided to open an office here.

“We are inviting people to pop in for in for a chat or for advice, or simply to say hello to us.

SUS-170723-142053001

“We urge you to pop in if you want to meet us. You will receive a warm welcome and we will do what we can to help.

“This is such a great opportunity for people of all ages in the community to come and talk and meet new people.

“Come and have coffee. It will be an exclusive place for all.”

Betty said the LGBT community still faces tough challenges.

She said, “The most recent census showed that almost 2,000 people in Eastbourne identified themselves as being LGBT and we know this is likely to be an underestimate of the true figure.

“There has been little for LGBT people to do in Eastbourne, whether they are 18 or 80, and we want to change that.

“We aim to work in conjunction with other groups and organisations in the local area to help promote LGBT rights.”

The drop-in will open for the first time tomorrow.

It will then be manned on a regular basis.

For more details, just drop in, or contact Bourne Out on 07855 796 46.