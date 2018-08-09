New bladder scanner for children donated to Eastbourne DGH

A new bladder scanner and an uroflow meter will mean children no longer have to travel to a specialist hospital in London for investigations in the future.

The new equipment, costing £11,000, has been donated by the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital and Friends of Conquest Hospital.

The bladder scanner uses ultrasound to measure the capacity of the bladder. When combined with the uroflow meter, which measures the speed and amount of urine voided, it can be used to identify the causes of certain urinary difficulties.

Lead nurse Pari Karimi said, “A massive thank you to the Friends.

“This fantastic donation will help us to investigate why a child has day time urinary incontinence when basic advice and strategies have failed to enhance continence.

“The benefit to local children will be that treatments and the right course of medication maybe given in adequate time scales without the need, in the future, to go to London for an investigation.”

Harry Walmsley, the chairman of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, said, “We are pleased to be able to provide the children’s bladder & bowel service with this new equipment which will benefit local children and reduce the need for them to travel for investigations.

“This new diagnostic equipment is made possible thanks to the generosity of local people donating money to the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital.”

The Friends continue to raise money for equipment for the hospital patients and their family and the annual Open Garden season – where people open their gardens to the public in return for donations – has just finished.

The next major fundraiser is on in September, Free Wills Month. In return for a donation to the Friends, several solicitors will provide their services for free to write a simple will. Firms taking part include Mayo Wynne Baxter and So Legal.