New app gives tantalising food tour of Eastbourne

Foodies can now sink their teeth into a guided tour of some of Eastbourne’s most authentic eateries and watering holes.

The self-guided food trail has been launched on the Eastbourne Trails app, which encourages users to explore the area’s vast surroundings and learn about its fascinating history – while enjoying some delicious grub.

Starting at The Tiger Inn in East Dean, the trail features 13 places to eat and drink, taking travellers on a journey through the heart of Eastbourne before heading towards Lewes.

It is the latest addition to the Eastbourne Trails app which can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.

On the app, visitors can follow heritage trails or scenic walks, read fascinating information on places to visit along with suggestions on places to eat, car parking and toilets.

Suitable for both first time and returning visitors, the trails app also features walks across the Seven Sisters, Harbour, East of the Pier as well as the ‘48 Hours in Eastbourne’ trail for visitors who want to see as much as possible in a short space of time.