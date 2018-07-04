New ambulance hub could create 40 jobs

A patient transport ambulance hub could open on an Eastbourne industrial estate.

South Central Ambulance Service, which provides non-emergency transport for patients, currently operates from the Hellingly Hospital campus but has applied to Eastbourne council to change the use of a property off Lottbridge Drove.

The premises are at Unit 1 on the Whiteknight Business Park and is designated as office, storage and distribution space. The ambulance service wants to change the use to a passenger transport service hub.

An ambulance service spokesperson said the new hub would employ 40 members of staff with a maximum of 25 people on duty per day and shifts will be staggered throughout the day.

The site would be operational from 6am-11.30pm Monday to Friday when there are up to 14 vehicles on a rota and on Saturdays and Sundays when there are two vehicles. Up to 20 passenger transport vehicles would be based on the site.

An ambulance service spokesperson said, “Approval of the proposed change of use will allow the occupation of a vacant unit within an industrial estate to be retained in an active employment use; the proposals are to allow the ambulance service to provide a critical service for patients in the area and approval of the proposals will result in the creation of 40 jobs within the borough.”

Town planners will make a decision on the application in the coming weeks.