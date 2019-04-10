New Age UK healthy living club launched in Hampden Park

A new healthy living club has been launched in Hampden Park.

Eastbourne Mayor Councillor Gill Mattock officially opened the new Age UK East Sussex Healthy Living Club at the village Community Association on Tuesday (April 9).

The club, which offers a range of exercise classes, is aimed at supporting local people over the age of 50.

Session co-ordinator Sally Taylor said, “It is so important that our older members of the community have a regular class to come to. Not only do they get a great work out but they meet up with old and new friends.

“It’s really fulfilling when club members form friendships and go to other activities together.”

Age UK East Sussex Chair of Trustees, Roger Howarth, staff and volunteers joined 30 keen new members of the club who were introduced to the range of healthy living activities available by Sally.

Activities include chair-based exercises as well as New Age Curling – designed to be used indoors with adapted plastic – and Boccia – similar to boules but with a soft leather ball.

Age UK East Sussex chair of trustees, Roger Howarth, said, “I am delighted to be involved in the opening of a new Healthy Living Club.

“Age UK East Sussex believes passionately in providing services that help local people in later life remain healthy and independent. And it is great to open a new club so close to our new HQ in Faraday Close.”

The new Healthy Living Club will run fortnightly on Tuesdays from 2-4pm. The next session is on April 23. Then May 7 and 21 and June 3 and 18.

Age UK East Sussex also provided their new, mobile Information and Advice Resource Centre vehicle offering a range of support and advice on subjects such as finance, health, housing and welfare.

This comes as the local branch of Age Uk celebrates its 70th year providing support for local older people.

For further information about the Age UK East Sussex Healthy Living Clubs, services and activities provided, volunteering and other ways to support Age UK East Sussex visit www.ageukeatsussex.org.uk or call 01273 476704.

Read also: Grieving Eastbourne man sets up group to tackle loneliness