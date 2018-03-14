New addition to Eastbourne Pier

For years it has either been broken or had parts missing.

But this week Eastbourne pier owner Abid Gulzar revealed a new clock will soon take pride of place at the entrance of the seafront landmark.

Mr Gulzar says he has invested heavily into what he believes will be an extra attraction to the iconic site.

He said, “Everyone will know that there hasn’t been a clock on top of the pier for years.

“It was always on my ‘to do’ list when I took over the pier in 2015.

“I am doing this at a substantial cost and I am doing this for the community.

“I want the town to be proud of it.

“It will look amazing.

“We have chosen the design very carefully and you will be able to see the time from either side as you walk along the seafront.

“It will chime just like Big Ben.

“The real Big Ben in London may be falling silent while it is repaired but it will be chiming here in Eastbourne.”

Mr Gulzar is working with a clock manufacturer in Derby and he says they are the best.

“The company is called Smith of Derby and they work all over the world, including Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

“Make no mistake, this is going to be great for our town and I’m sure everyone will be impressed.

“It has some great architectural features and I hope it will be a massive talking point for Eastbourne.”

Mr Gulzar hopes to have the clock in place by Easter.

He says he has been investing heavily into Eastbourne Pier since he bought it.

“I am very proud of what I have achieved. We have made the pier a delight for the community.”