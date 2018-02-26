Never mind the Long Man and Litlington’s Chalk Horse – here’s the White Dog of Rodmill

If you’ve got fed up with the Long Man of Wilmington and the Chalk Horse at Litlington, there’s a new figure in town – the White Dog of Rodmill.

Dr Nick Woodall and his two children – Hannah, 13, and Matthew, 11 – came up with the idea of creating a chalk hill figure in the top corner of their back garden.

Dr Woodall said, “We live at the top of Rodmill and the garden is, of course, on chalk. Thus, the White Dog of Eastbourne was created.

“It can’t be seen from the road, only from above. I spent my “formative years” living near the Uffington White Horse in Oxfordshire, and there are of course ancient chalk hill-figures here in East Sussex. “Last Friday, the White Dog had a spring clean, in the hope that 2018 will be the year that Google updates its detailed aerial image of the area where we live.”

Pictured is the chalk dog and the Woodalls’ cocker spaniel Pippin.