Network Rail reveals dates of 34 Eastbourne-London line closures

Passengers travelling up to London by train over the next nine months are being urged to check if their journey will be affected as a major programme of improvement works is being launched.

Network Rail will be closing the main line between Three Bridges and Lewes – affecting the main Eastbourne to London line – on dates throughout 2018 and 2019.

The railway will be closed for a total of 34 days to enable Network Rail engineers to carry out the first major overhaul of the southern end of the Brighton Main Line in more than 30 years.

A Network Rail spokesperson said, “Most of these closures take place during weekends to minimise overall disruption to passengers, with the exception of an extended nine-day closure in February 2019, which includes the school half-term when passenger numbers are lower.

“This will enable engineers to complete the work without the need for significant further weekend closures and means passengers will benefit sooner from a more reliable railway.”

Rail replacement buses will be used.

Weekend closures will take place on September 8, all weekends in October and November 3, 10, 24-25 , January 6 and 9-10 February 9-10 and 16-24 and then weekend closures on March 2, 23 and 30, April 6 and May 5.

Drop-in sessions are being held at 34 stations across Sussex advising passengers about their journey options during the line closures.

Sessions take place on the following dates (from 6am-9am and 4.30pm-7.30pm): Eastbourne – August 20, Polegate – August 21, Hampden Park – September 3, Pevensey and Westham – September 3.

For more information about the closures see the website swww.BrightonMainLine.co.uk