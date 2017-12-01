Neon Noel to light up Eastbourne

Anticipation is building in Eastbourne as the Town Hall once again prepares to play host to Neon Noel with the first show tonight (Friday).

The light spectacular is on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from this weekend until December 17. Shows are at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

The show has been made possible thanks to a cash donation from Arndale Centre owners Legal & General and Heidi Stewart at Bibendum in Grange Road where the lightshow is projected from onto the Town Hall.

Christina Ewbank at the Chamber of Commerce, which organises Neon Noel with West End Studios, said, “Thanks to the generous support of Legal and General, and Bibendum, which allows part of the venue to be used by engineers throughout December, the incredibly popular Neon Noel will once again to light up our Town Hall.

“As always, the show remains an absolute secret. However, I can promise a feast of sound, colour and a sprinkling of Christmas magic for our award-winning show.

“Come and see a Christmas story unfold on the Town Hall throughout December. This light show with video mapping is unavailable in any other town in the south east so don’t miss it.”

To celebrate the start of the Christmas season, the Eastbourne Herald is working in partnership with Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce to offer an unforgettable experience for readers.

The Chamber’s Stephen Holt said, “I am delighted this year we will be giving three lucky families the chance to turn on Neon Noel on the final Saturday of the show on December 16. Not only that, but each family will receive a £25 voucher to spend at the Christmas market as well as ride in style with a family ticket on the vintage buses.”

To enter email christmas@eastbournechamber.co.uk and state which time you’d like to turn on the lights – 4.30pm, 5.30pm or 6.30pm. Winners will be advised on Wednesday December 13 by email and on the Herald website.