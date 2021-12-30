Shadow cabinet minister Lisa Nandy criticises government for the levelling up of Firle Estate

A bumpy and potholed driveway on land owned by Lord Gage of Firle Place has been levelled with the help of £330,000 obtained via a Government grant fund, it has been stated.

The road on the Firle Estate leads to Charleston Farmhouse, the museum and art gallery, which, under the remit of The Charleston Trust, applied for the funds despite being situated on estate land.

Lord Gage’s Firle management team helped the Charleston Trust secure the grant and said ‘poor drainage’ was to blame for corroding the driveway.

Charleston House and Garden

Lisa Nandy, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUCH), penned a letter to Michael Gove complaining about the use of the money, adding on Twitter: “The Cabinet might not agree on what levelling up is but filling in potholes for a Conservative Peer is definitely not it. How many streets in Britain have had 330k to repair their roads? Ministers must come clean on how these shocking decisions are made.”

The grant for the Firle Estate level-up was obtained from The Getting Building Fund (GBF), a £900 million kitty initiated by the DLUHC as part of the Government's £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund.

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the initiative in August 2020, he said the GBF would 'tackle the country's great unresolved challenges in the last three decades' to help the UK 'unite and level up'.

The Prime Minister said these challenges included: "building homes, fixing the NHS, tackling the skill crisis, mending the indefensible gap in opportunity, productivity and creativity between the regions of the UK."

Lisa Nandy reiterated this statement in her letter to Mr Gove and added: "Filling in potholes for a Conservative peer surely cannot have been what he [The Prime Minister] meant. I would therefore be grateful if you could let me know how this happened and what steps are being taken to ensure it does not happen again."

Ms Nandy also asked for Mr Gove's department to release the criteria on which the decision to allow the £330,000 grant for the Lord Gage's property was released and how decisions about the Getting Building Fund are made more widely.

She also asked what steps the department was taking to ensure local enterprise partnerships weren't being lobbied, given the representation of Conservative councillors.

Ms Nandy added at the end of her letter: "For far too many places in every nation and region of the UK have been held back for the lack of the investment, decision making powers and government that matches the ambition we have for our own communities.

"In particular, chronic underfunding of our roads, rail and buses is a problem for millions of us. I hope you agree that government funding must be allocated fairly and opportunity spread far more widely than this egregious decision suggests."

Harry Fone, grassroots campaign manager of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, added: “Taxpayers will be outraged at how their hard-earned cash is being spent. Ministers must ensure the public get real value for money.”

But the Charleston Trust said: ‘Our charity is grateful to South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP) and the Government’s Getting Building Fund for providing funding needed to rebuild the severely damaged access track. The new road provides safer, easier, and greener ways for visitors to reach Charleston and will help support the recovery and growth of the region’s creative and visitor economy.”

The SELEP said the fund has created 11 new jobs and ‘helped to boost the local creative and cultural sector’.