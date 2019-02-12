Nando’s confirm Eastbourne opening date

Nando’s has confirmed the opening date of its new restaurant in the multi-million pound Beacon extension.

Bosses of the restaurant chain, which is famous for its spicy chicken, said the Eastbourne branch will be opening on Wednesday February 20 at 11.30am.

The restaurant, which will open on the first floor where eight-screen Cineworld is due to open in the summer, will be able to seat 94 people and will create 34 new jobs.

The popular chain, home of the flame-grilled Portuguese Peri-Peri chicken, will be the first restaurant to open in the £85 million extension and it was the first to sign up for the extension in 2015.

Regional managing director Greg Swift said, “We’re delighted to be opening our first ever restaurant in Eastbourne, and can’t wait to open the doors to local fans in the area this February.”

Neil Crawford, head of retail & leisure development at Legal & General, added, “It is great news that we now have an opening date for Nando’s.

“It’s a hugely popular restaurant that will really complement the local eating experience.”

Nando’s joins a list of names that have already opened in the extension - H & M, Next, FatFace, Paperchase, New Look, Flying Tiger, Jack Wills and Schuh.

Other restaurants due to open are Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Ask.

The 170,000 sq ft extension is being funded by The Beacon owners Legal & General and further signings to the Centre are expected to be announced soon.