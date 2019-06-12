Naked man causes major disturbance on Brighton pier

A naked man running around Brighton Palace Pier caused a major disturbance last night (June 11).

Police, Coastguard, RNLI crews, ambulance and the fire service were called to the scene after the man was spotted at around 7.15pm.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-191206-073514001

The landmark was shut down after it was reported the man was evading security by jumping on the roofs of buildings at the end of the pier.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at around 8.30pm.

They said, “One young man climbed down from the pier into the lifeboat.”