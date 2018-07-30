Mystery over skeleton find on Eastbourne beach

Mystery surrounds the discovery of human remains on a beach at Eastbourne recently.

Police were called after a dog walker spotted parts of a skeleton on the beach at Holywell on the morning of Thursday July 5.

The remains are believed to have been lodged behind large rocks and been there for some time.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The body is still unidentified and it is not currently clear whether it is male or female. “The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and the coroner’s officer continues enquiries.”